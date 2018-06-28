Kansas City police need help identifying shooter who wounded young boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police need your help to identify a man who wounded a 4-year-old boy earlier this month with a stray bullet.

Surveillance photos released Thursday can help get a reckless shooter off the streets.

Police say there was a shootout June 9th between two men outside a convenience store on Red Bridge Road.

Surveillance photos show the man police are seeking. While firing shots at the other man, police say the suspect fired one bullet that traveled about a quarter of mile away, passing through the wall of a home and hitting a 4-year-old boy on a sofa inside.

The child suffered a spiral fracture to his arm, a serious wound, but police say he is recovering.

"It’s important because we have exhausted all the leads that we tried to follow up," said Det. Dawn Minor of the KCPD Assault Squad. "Now we have to reach out to the community to assist in identifying the shooter and female with him at the time of the shooting."

Police also released a photo of a woman who was with the man they're seeking. She's shown wearing a colorful shower cap. Both got away in a van that police have since recovered. The other shooter involved in this fight is in police custody, but Minor says he's not the one who fired the shot that wounded the boy.

If you can identify either the man or woman in the photos call the TIPS hotline. Up to a $2,000 reward is available for information which leads to an arrest. You can also call the police assault squad directly at 816-234-5227.