Project ElderCool provides free air conditioners to Kansas City seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are a senior citizen suffering in the heat, there’s a Kansas City organization that can help. Bishop Sullivan Center is providing free air conditioners and installing them.

Project ElderCool started in 2000 after 21 people died in Kansas City from the heat.

Since then the organization has purchased and installed 6,000 air conditioners for low-income seniors living in Kansas City. They’ve already installed 100 this year, and are busy getting more ready to get out to homes as quickly as they can with this heat.

"When the air conditioner first turns on and that first gust of cool air comes, you just see the big smile come across their face. You see them breathe a sigh of relief. They know they don't have to be in the 95 degree house anymore and we get a lot of hugs, a lot of thank yous."

The Center also partners with AB May to help pay for repairs for people with broken air conditioners. They give people a $100 to help pay some of those extra utility costs of running air conditioning.

If you'd like to make a donation or know someone in need call Bishop Sullivan Center at (816) 231-0984.