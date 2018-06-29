Bobcat sighting in broad daylight raises concerns in Leawood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Gary Puhl said there’s nothing unusual about seeing woodland creatures like foxes and bobcats in his Hallbrook neighborhood. But he thinks there is something a little unusual about a pretty good sized bobcat Puhl, and many of his neighbors, have been seeing lately.

“This particular one seems to be on the prowl during the day,” Puhl said. “And that’s got people concerned that it’s getting kind of bold and brazen.”

Puhl’s wife shared a photo of the bobcat on the Nextdoor App and many other neighbors posted comments about seeing the bobcat in broad daylight.

Bobcats are typically nocturnal, or crepuscular, which means they’re most active during dusk and dawn.

Unless, experts say, the bobcats have little mouths to feed.

“This time of year they have kittens and sometimes they may not have gotten enough food the night before,” Carla Lewis, Leawood’s Animal Control Officer, explained. “So they’re still out hunting during the day some.”

Lewis said people, generally speaking, have nothing to fear with bobcats. And while smaller pets, like cats and dogs, can be attacked by bobcats, Lewis doesn’t recall that ever being a problem in Leawood.

“If I was face-to-face with that I would be afraid, I would not want to approach it,” Gary Puhl laughed.

There is one member of Puhl’s family whose life has been impacted by the bobcat sighting. Puhl’s cat, Chauncey, is the guardian of the family’s flower garden, chasing out rabbits and rodents. With a bigger cat in the neighborhood, Chauncey’s garden patrol shifts have been scaled back.

“Her job is to keep varmints out of the garden but this varmint is bigger than her,” Puhl joked.