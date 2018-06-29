× Former assistant coach alleges discrimination at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A former assistant track and field coach at the University of Missouri has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit, alleging that he experienced several instances of discrimination in the four years he worked there.

The Columbia Tribune reports that the lawsuit filed by Carjay Lyles, a black man who coached from 2013 to 2017, was filed Tuesday. It names head coach Brett Halter, associate athletic director for compliance Mitzi Clayton and the board of curators.

Among other things, the lawsuit claims that Halter would refer to black athletes and staff members as “you people.”

The university says in a statement that it “does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment,” and it denies that there was any racial discrimination or retaliation.