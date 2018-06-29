Independence mom credits Smithville gas station workers for saving baby’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- "I’m just so grateful, grateful for them and that they were there for me and my baby. They didn’t even know who we were," said Alexandria Thieme.

An Independence mom said she felt helpless when her 15-month-old son suddenly started having a seizure. But it turns out, the inside of a Smithville gas station was the best place she could be when it happened.

Alexandria Thieme and a friend had run inside the Smithville Casey's on Thursday afternoon to grab some cool drinks. Another friend was in the parking lot, in an air-conditioned car with Alex's son, when the baby started seizing.

"We were trying to have a good day at the beach, go to the lake and have some fun. It was way too hot to stay at home," Thieme said.

Thieme said it was a great day, until her 15-month-old son got a little cranky on the way home.

"At that time is when his temperature started rising so we stopped at Casey’s so I could get some cold drinks for everybody," she said.

A friend stayed in the air-conditioned car with baby Xavier while she ran inside.

But as she was checking out, her friend Austin came running into the store with Xavier, who was actively having a seizure.

"He was shaking. He wouldn’t look at me. He couldn’t talk to me. It was the scariest moment of my life," she said.

As she panicked, not knowing what to do, two Casey's employees rushed to help.

"It was my mommy instincts. I just pictured, God forbid, it was one of my kids or just any human being, you need to jump in and do what you can when you can," Casey's employee Erica Jones said.

Incredibly, Erica's co-worker, Taylor Swangurim, has a seizure disorder, and together the two women knew exactly what to do to help.

"She’s like, 'you need to lay him down on his side. Go get him a cold wash cloth and ice pack to put on his head so we can lower his temperature.' And it kind of stopped," Thieme recalled.

Xavier went to the hosptial by ambulance. Doctors think the baby had a virus, leading to his afternoon fever, and put into overdrive by the heat of the sun, causing a seizure.

Mom Alexandria hopes it's a once in a lifetime experience, and is deeply thankful two guardian angels came to her baby's rescue, helping save his life.

"Heroic. They were my heroes that day. I could not have done anything without them. Thank you. Thank you," she said.

"I wouldn't call myself a hero, just an ordinary person that would hope that, God forbid, me or my child or any human being were in the same situation, someone would come to our rescue and help us," Jones said.

The second worker, Taylor Swangurim, who also helped when the incident happend Thursday, actually ended up in the hospital Friday after having a seizure herself. But we're told she's recovering at home now and is glad she could help a mom in need.