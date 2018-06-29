× KCK police cancel Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kan., say a missing 66-year-old man has been found.

Police found George Myers at an area hospital and say he is in good condition.

Original story:

Police say George Myers was last seen leaving his house near along South 18th Street not far from Shawnee Drive Thursday.

According to police, Myers has dementia and various other medical conditions that require continuous medication.

He has glasses and was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt with blue jean shorts. He also has a faded tattoo of a black cat on his right forearm.

Myers stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that if you see Myers, call 911.