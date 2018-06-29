Mom runs 40 miles on 40th birthday to raise money for local anti-violence group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The burden of running 40 miles in the blistering, summer sun is nothing compared to the reason why Cara Gilmore, a mother of two, is jogging around the metro on her 40th birthday.

"It`s very symbolic of the struggles, of the struggles that these mothers have gone through, the struggles that our city is going through." Gilmore said, "I`m trying to make a statement, I`m trying to make a statement about something that is effecting our community and I thought maybe if I ran 40 miles people would pay attention."

Cara is not only carrying the names and pictures of victims of violence on her back, she is also carrying the responsibility of helping those that help families who've had children killed.

This run is to help raise money and awareness for KC Mothers in Charge. A group of women that know the pain of losing a child.

"I get to go home to (my two) boys every day, I get to tell those boys to put their dirty underwear up off the floor, and there are people that don`t get to do that. That don`t have kids in their lives anymore and that breaks my heart," Gilmore said.

Gilmore was flanked by Kansas City police officers, volunteers, and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on this all-day run.

"Best 10 miles I`ll ever run. Right now. I think when they want to give up hope they should remember this woman. She hasn`t (given up hope) and neither should they. Violence is preventable and we should do everything we can to prevent the next violent act from occurring," Peters Baker, who ran alongside Gilmore for 10 miles, said.

Gilmore said she spent three months training for Friday's run and knows the effort and energy she put into the run is nothing compared to the work mothers around the city are putting in to help keep their children safe.

"It absolutely does not. I can get through 40 miles of running, that doesn`t even compare to the pain of losing someone you love, losing a child to homicide, so I`m fine," Gilmore said.