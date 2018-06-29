Movers face extreme heat on their busiest weekend of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. - Kansas City’s heat wave happened to hit during the busiest moving weekend of the year. Local moving company owners say business explodes during the summer months , and especially during this last weekend in June.

He says it’s because people want to get settled in before school starts back up and summer vacation season winds down.

But the busiest time of year, also happens to be the hottest. With nearly triple digit temperatures in the forecast all weekend, moving company owners say they’ve got to take extra precautions to keep staff safe.

“Staying hydrated, taking more breaks than you typically would to kind of combat the heat helps us complete the moves in a safer capacity,” Shawnn Lampson, College Hunks Hauling Junk Franchise Owner said.

Lampson says he provides crews with cold beverages to keep handy on the job site as they’re working in heat like this.

“The last couple days we’ve been visiting crews giving them water or Gatorade. Just reminding the employees to stay hydrated,” Lampson said.

The company has also modified it’s operations to deal with this extreme heat wave.

“Another thing we’re doing just to kind of deal with the heat is we’re sending out extra guys per job. So on a job that we typically would send two or three, we’re sending four or five,” Lampson said.

He adds, most clients are really sympathetic, some offering water or food to crews and even cranking the a/c during the move so movers can get some occasional heat relief inside.