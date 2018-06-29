Police searching for gunman after 2 men, 1 child shot at Independence apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Two men and one little girl were shot and police released photos of the gunman they're searching for on Friday.

The victims, described as two adult males and one 7-year-old girl, were taken to hospitals. All three are reportedly in stable condition at this time.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Winner Road near Van Horn High School.

Independence police released photos taken from surveillance footage that show a hooded suspect brandishing a handgun.

The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived. The male suspect, as seen in surveillance photos, was wearing a white Nike hoodie, a dark colored mask, red shorts, and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.