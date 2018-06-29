Shots fired outside Congressman Yoder’s home over air conditioning dispute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – An air conditioning repairman’s hammer sat in U.S. Congressman Kevin Yoder’s driveway Friday evening as Overland Park Police searched for a bullet fired at the contractor.

Yoder wasn’t home at the time, and the work wasn’t being done at his home. The dispute happened across the street from his South Overland Park home. Overland Park Police tell FOX4 a homeowner became upset when he found out how much the repairman planned to charge him for a new capacitor for his air conditioning unit.

That dispute led to a physical altercation with punches thrown and at one point police say the repairman threw his hammer at the homeowner. The hammer ended up in Congressman Yoder’s driveway. The man tells police he went to get his gun and when the contractor ran toward him in the garage he fired a warning shot. Police found a spent shell casing in his driveway.

By the time police arrived the repairman had left. It’s unclear if he was injured. Police did not release the company he works for, but say they would like to speak to him.

Congressman Yoder returned home as the police investigation continued but declined comment.