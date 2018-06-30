× KCMO Police investigating a homicide at 9th and Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide at 9th and Chestnut. Officers were dispatched on a medical call a little before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived on the scene they found 2 victims, in a parked car, suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the female victim died inside the parked car. There is no suspect information at this time and police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 TIPS.