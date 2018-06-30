Steamed Kansas City tenants tired of hot units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the last month, 61-year-old Willie Mae Jackson said she hasn’t been able to relax in her Kansas City apartment.

”When you come home from work you just want to relax and take it easy. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time especially during all this summer time heat. It’s awful because right now my thermostat shows it’s 83 degrees in here,” Jackson said during an interview from her hot apartment.

”I’ve actually been without air for at least a year and I’ve lived her for the last five years, but I’ve started packing my boxes and I’m preparing to move,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the managers at Nob Hill Apartments near 93rd and Cleveland recently gave her a small air conditioner for her kitchen window.

”It’s just too small and it’s not big enough to keep my entire apartment cool and comfortable. Don’t they know it feels like more than 100 degrees outside? At night I have to try to fall asleep with a fan directly blowing on my face,” Jackson said.

”They never really said what the problem is. They just said we’ll get some body over there. We they told me that in May,” an agitated Shandrea Johnson said.

Johnson said for nearly two months, she and her three children having been living at Nob Hill without any air conditioning.

The mom said on Thursday the complex managers finally had someone to come out and repaired her broken A/C unit.

”It’s been really frustrating and you know I shouldn’t have to leave my apartment to go somewhere else like to my sister’s just to keep cool. I told them one of my kids has a health condition,” Johnson said.

On Friday afternoon FOX4 Problem Solver Robert Townsend approached Nob Hill’s property manager as she hopped in an SUV at the complex and tried to ask her about the tenants’ concerns and the A/C problems at the apartment complex, but the woman only said “we’re working on them.”

She then sped off.

Meantime, like her neighbors, Rutisha Wilson just wants air conditioning. Wilson said early this morning she woke after constantly sweating, went behind her townhouse and could not believe what happened.

“I walked back there and the entire central air unit was gone! Yes, somebody cut the wires and stole the whole thing. I talked to the property manager today and she said they were going to come by and replace,” Wilson said.

However, by late Friday night, a disappointed Rutisha Wilson also said she was probably going to spend the night with a relative because her stolen unit still had not been replaced.