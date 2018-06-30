× Suspect taken into custody after a standoff in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kans. — One person is in custody this morning after an altercation and a short standoff in 600 block of Stowe Court Friday night. Police were called to the 400 block of N. Crestline to investigate a disturbance with weapons. When the officer arrived on the scene the suspect fled the scene and was contacted later in the 600 block of Stowe Court. When the officer engaged the suspect a struggle ensued and the suspect entered a home for a short period of time. The suspect came back outside, brandishing a weapon at the officer, who fired his weapon. The suspect returned to the house and refused to come out.

After a three and a half hour standoff the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was not injured and the officer involved is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The case will be investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.