KC Forum: CBD, Kids and Opioid Clinic

2018-26 https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/2018-26.mp3

I produce and host a weekly weekend radio show on Q104 and KC102.

It’s called KC Forum and this week we found out about CBD oil and the difference between the two types and how the oil is helping treat people with anxiety. Kids and Cars comes on the show with a reminder about car safety. We find out about a clinic treating people with opioid addiction.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com