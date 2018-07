KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a double shooting at 18th & Glendale.

Officers working a double shooting at 18th & GLENDALE. Critical injuries. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 2, 2018

The two victims reportedly have critical injuries.

Police said five people are in custody at this time.

If you know anything about this, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.