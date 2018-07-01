Joe’s Forecast: Strong storms tonight in some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain will be winding down this morning and overall it will be a more tolerable day in KC. Temperatures will be about 10° cooler (really just average) for today and then start to heat back up on Monday. We should once again see a return to the near 95° days starting on Tuesday

