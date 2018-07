KEARNEY, Mo. — Kearney police on Sunday warned drivers that the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 35 onto 92-Highway has been shut down after a sinkhole opened up on the roadway.

In a Facebook post, Kearney PD said “we would suggest exiting by Liberty Hospital and coming up 33 Highway. No timeframe at this point.”

The sinkhole was reported before anyone drove into it.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the hole was caused by a pipe failure.