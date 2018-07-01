Two robbery suspects injured after fleeing police and crashing into home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase ended when a car crashed into a house Sunday evening.

Police said the crash happened after two suspects robbed a home. Officers reportedly caught up with the suspect vehicle at 12th and Benton and pursued the suspects to Thompson and Oakley.

There, the suspect driver ran a stop sign before striking a light pole and then crashed into the house.

Police said the female driver was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The males passenger was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police said no one else was injured. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.