All 13 people lost in flooded cave in Thailand found alive after nine days

CHIANG RAI, Thailand — A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday that the 13 were being rescued.

He said, “We found them safe. But the operation isn’t over.”

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.

Thai Navy SEAL divers set up an underground operations base deep within the cave system where the 12 boys and their soccer coach were thought to be trapped.

It’s been nine days since the boys, who are between 11 and 16 years old, and their coach entered the cave for an afternoon outing, only to become stranded in the dark tunnels by a sudden and continuous downpour.

International experts joined rescue efforts deep inside the cavern as the boys’ parents maintain a constant vigil.

Dive teams are working around the clock, including the Thai Navy SEALs and experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn told reporters Monday that 600 oxygen tanks are now place in “Chamber 3” along with communications and electrical systems.

Written on the tanks are words of encouragement: “From Navy Command Region 1. Please find them soon.” On another, in red tape stuck to the metal, are the words: “Bring the Wild Boar team home.”

Oxygen tanks have been installed at 25-meter intervals along the cave’s tunnels and chambers for the dive teams to use.

At the heart of the search is a T-junction about a kilometer from the cave entrance.

Rescuers theorized that the group took the left fork, which would eventually lead them to higher ground at Pattaya Beach.

But the channels leading to this, now flooded, have proven difficult for divers to navigate.

Indeed, divers are battling with dirty water, strong riptides and darkness so impenetrable they can barely see their own hands in front of their faces.

Osatanakorn told reporters Monday that progress had been made in opening and maintaining the narrow channels used by rescuers.

“(If) the group went to the left side, there is … a very narrow space and very small channel. The foreign divers (carrying) equipment will not be able to pass this channel. This is the only channel to get inside,” Osatanakorn said.

“So we will run two operations, opening this channel to get through and maintaining so all the rescue team can get inside and work there.”

Rescuers are still attempting to drain the floodwaters, but while water inside the cave is receding, levels haven’t significantly dropped at the crucial points at the third chamber and T-junction.

Several pumping machines are draining an estimated 1.6 million liters of water from the cave network every hour, Thai Military Major General Bancha Duriyapan told CNN.

Alongside the draining operation, rescuers are working on a secondary plan to access the caves from above.

The search teams have now surveyed all possible chimneys across the mountain, Osatanakorn said, and found two chimneys that are considered potentially viable options.

One of the options has allowed the rescue teams to descend to a depth of 200 meters, and they are continuing to go deeper, he added.

Agonizing wait

In the vigils that have grown with every day of fruitless searches, families and friends have prayed, made offerings and held fast to the possibility of signs of life.

Some, enduring the torture of such a long, silent wait, have collapsed in the mud with exhaustion, and been sent to a hospital.

“I feel I have just lost my heart when I found his bag, mobile phone and his shoes,” said Sudsakorn Sutham, whose son, Prajak is among the 12 missing boys. “But all I can do is wait.”

Yet optimism remained that the boys will be found alive.

“Theoretically, humans can stay alive 30 days (without food),” Osatanakorn told a press briefing on Monday.

“We believe and we still hope,” he added.

The group’s prayers were answered Monday when officials located the 12 boys and their coach, all alive. Now rescuers are coordinating plans to get them out.