Detectives still seeking new info in murder of man the day before Thanksgiving 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police are hoping that new information will help them solve a 2016 homicide.

49-year-old Arthur L. Mourning Jr., known as "Lee Lee," by friends and family was shot after opening the front door of his home on Nov. 23, 2016 -- the day before Thanksgiving.

Detectives said that he was the victim of a robbery gone bad and had likely been targeted because the suspect believed he had money. Detective Scott Emery with the Kansas City Police Department said they have had some information come in, but they need more tips to help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All callers are anonymous.