FOX4 asks candidates for Kansas governor four questions about vision for state’s top office

In the Kansas race for governor, the primaries are just over a month away and the field is packed with candidates looking to sit in the top office in the state.

FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien interviewed all of the Republican and Democratic candidates on the ballot in August to help you decide.

You can watch all of their interviews in full here:

We’ve also broken down each question by candidate. Click on their name to jump straight to their answer:

Question 1: Education — Lawmakers and the state have been wrangling over how to properly fund education. What will you do to lead on this issue?

Governor Jeff Colyer (R)

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer (D)

State Senator Laura Kelly (D)

Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R)

Former State Representative, Secretary of Agriculture Joshua Svaty (D)

Rockhurst student Joseph Tutera Jr. (R)

Shawnee Mission North student Tyler Ruzich (D)

Dr. Arden Andersen (D)

The Independent School student Jack Bergeson (D)

Pastor, entrepreneur Patrick Kucera (R)

Former State Senator Jim Barnett (R)

Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer (R)

Question 2: Social services — Social services have seen deep tax cuts after the Brownback-era tax cuts, from mental health to services for the aging. The tax cuts have been reversed, so how can you assure Kansans that the economy is on the right track?

Governor Jeff Colyer (R)

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer (D)

State Senator Laura Kelly (D)

Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R)

Former State Representative, Secretary of Agriculture Joshua Svaty (D)

Rockhurst student Joseph Tutera Jr. (R)

Shawnee Mission North student Tyler Ruzich (D)

Dr. Arden Andersen (D)

The Independent School student Jack Bergeson (D)

Pastor, entrepreneur Patrick Kucera (R)

Former State Senator Jim Barnett (R)

Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer (R)

Question 3: What will you be able to do to promote job growth in the state?

Governor Jeff Colyer (R)

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer (D)

State Senator Laura Kelly (D)

Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R)

Former State Representative, Secretary of Agriculture Joshua Svaty (D)

Rockhurst student Joseph Tutera Jr. (R)

Shawnee Mission North student Tyler Ruzich (D)

Dr. Arden Andersen (D)

The Independent School student Jack Bergeson (D)

Pastor, entrepreneur Patrick Kucera (R)

Former State Senator Jim Barnett (R)

Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer (R)

Question 4: What’s going right in Kansas and how can you make it better as governor?

Governor Jeff Colyer (R)

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer (D)

State Senator Laura Kelly (D)

Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R)

Former State Representative, Secretary of Agriculture Joshua Svaty (D)

Rockhurst student Joseph Tutera Jr. (R)

Shawnee Mission North student Tyler Ruzich (D)

Dr. Arden Andersen (D)

The Independent School student Jack Bergeson (D)

Pastor, entrepreneur Patrick Kucera (R)

Former State Senator Jim Barnett (R)

Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer (R)