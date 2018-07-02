FOX4 Problem Solvers uncover reason behind Northland neighborhood mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some neighbors in the Northland are angry over the holes and dirt mounds left in their yards for days, and no one even got a heads up the work was happening.

Debra Kirby isn't exactly fond of the view from her front porch these days.

"We have a hole that’s been here about two weeks. We don’t know why. We didn’t get any notice of what they were doing or why they were doing it," Kirby said.

Over the weekend, the fencing around the hole disappeared. Since kids often walk along this street, Kirby got concerned and started calling around to get answers. But she got nowhere fast.

"It’s just aggravating, just to sit there. I just want to know what they’re doing and how long they’re going to do it," she said.

The FOX4 Problem Solvers did some digging and checked with the city and local contractors.

It turns out the work is connected to a long-haul fiber optic cable run project.

A local firm said the initial cables weren't buried properly, so it's taking longer to redo the work and extend the cables. The cables will eventually be hooked into North Kansas City High School, which is currently undergoing a big renovation.

Meanwhile, Kirby is anxious for it to be over.

"Finish the job you started. Right now, nobody’s working," she said.

The contractor told FOX4 they're hoping to finish the cable pulls by the end of this week, and it will then start filling in all the holes they've left and removing equipment.

But by Monday evening, the contractor had the hole in Kirby's yard filled. Temporary fencing around the hole outside Kirby's property was also replaced.