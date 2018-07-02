Friend pays it forward to local woman raising 6 nieces and nephews and surprises her on her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman working two jobs to provide and care for her brother's six children got a big surprise on her birthday.

Tracy Williams nominated her good friend Sherri Tisdale for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward because she said this woman who dedicates her life to raising her nieces and nephews could use a financial boost.

"When she leaves here in the morning, she doesn't get home until 10 o'clock at night," Williams said describing how hard Tisdale works to provide for these kids.

Tisdale smiled when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see her reaction.

"You are my girl, and I love you until the end," Williams told Tisdale when presenting the award. "I know you've been having trouble, and it's your birthday--happy birthday. Today I came to pay it forward to you."

