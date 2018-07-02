Giant 100-year-old oak tree nearly kills Waldo man and his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A giant 100-year-old oak tree nearly killed a Waldo man and his dog, and it was all caught on camera.

Sawyer Breslow was checking on his garden when a tree branch broke off, landing on top of him.

“I heard the noise from above, the tree cracking, and I looked up and saw the branch breaking off,” the 29-year-old said.

Breslow and his wife moved into their Waldo home about a year ago.

“I have a garden in the backyard, so I was just checking that out, and it was after the storm had gone, so it was perfectly clear outside,” Breslow explained.

It happened Saturday afternoon and was all caught on his Ring camera. Watch the footage in the video player above.

“I walked back there, and in the video, you can see my dog in the picture. He had a better sense of what was going on than I did, I think,” Breslow said.

A branch broke off the oak tree that's more than 100 years old and more than 50 feet tall, landing on top of Breslow.

“I threw myself up against the garage and covered my head. I was lucky that the bulk of the tree branch landed on the other side of the yard,” he said. “The branches on the end came down and hit me on the top of my arm and scraped up my back, but it was the end of the branch, rather than the trunk portion of the branch.”

As he covered his head and leaned his body up against his garage, his wife ran out after hearing the commotion.

“I didn't really have time to get out of the way, so I did everything I could,” Breslow said. “It was pretty loud, and our neighbors next door actually came running over as well, because they heard it, to check on us.”

Breslow called it a "freak accident" and is having an arborist check it out.

“Just living in that area, there's a lot of old trees from the neighborhood being as old as it is. I know it costs people money to do it, but I just had that tree trimmed like six months ago, so even still it could happen, but I think getting it cleaned up and getting certain branches cut off and making sure the trees are healthy is always good,” Breslow said. “Not just for your own safety, but property damage, that could have been a branch on my house. The branches are so close to the buildings in that area, and keep your head on a swivel!”