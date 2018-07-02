× Independence man charged with severely beating 1-year-old boy

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Prosecutors charged an Independence man with child abuse after he allegedly caused life-threatening injuries to a 1-year-old boy.

Court documents say Carlos E. Alaniz, 19, left the boy in critical condition after punching him at least six times in the torso because he would not stop crying. Independence police went to Children’s Mercy Hospital on Saturday after medical staff identified the injuries as child abuse.

The 1-year-old victim lived with his mother in an Independence apartment, where the defendant also stayed. Alaniz initially denied any wrongdoing, but eventually admitted to investigators that he hurt the boy, saying the abuse began in the beginning of June. He added that the he would slap, hit and kick the boy in the head.

He also said he hadn’t told the boy’s mother because he didn’t want her to know he was “beating her kid up.”

The boy reportedly has a lacerated liver, broken ribs, and “brain slowing”, which was from being kicked in the head by the defendant.

Alaniz is currently at the Jackson County jail, prosecutors asked for a $100,000 cash bond.