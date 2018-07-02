FOX4 Weather Forecast: Pleasantly Warm

Posted 4:30 am, July 2, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:41AM, July 2, 2018

Humidity levels will remain low today with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat & humidity return starting tomorrow and last through midweek. Then unsettled weather moves back in. We're tracking it for you in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

