Metro YMCAs receive grant to help African-American children learn swim safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's the time of the year to stay cool in the pool.

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City just received a splash in the wallet, money meant to help less-fortunate kids learn to swim, including the metro's African-American children. National statistics show those youths are drowning victims far too often.

There's no need to fear the water. Too many African-American kids do, according to one swim instructor at the Providence Ball Center YMCA in Kansas City, Kansas. The YMCA of Greater Kansas City just received $15,000 in grant money from USA Swimming, earmarked for teaching more kids to swim at no expense to them personally.

Every afternoon during the summer months, kids from the nearby Oak Ridge Baptist Church hit the pool for instruction that can keep them alive.

"Keep going! Keep going!" one instructor shouted to his students, who busily splashed through the blue water.

They're among the 500 kids who are learning to enjoy swimming while staying safe, and they're some of the highest children at risk as well. The Center for Disease Control says African-American kids drown at five times the rate as children from other socio-economic groups.

"I've been swimming since I was an infant," John Pride, a recent Piper High School graduate serving as a part-time YMCA swim instructor, said.

Pride says African-American children are taught to fear the water, and he can't explain that rationale, because it doesn't encourage kids to get familiar with the water or to learn skills that can keep them from drowning. He says his current crop of students are getting it.

"They understand this is something that can be dangerous, but if I handle this correctly, and I do everything that I'm told by lifeguards and my swim instructor, I can have a lot of fun and stay safe at the same time," Pride said.

Sadie Birchard, Providence YMCA's director of aquatics, says in some cases, financial concerns exclude some children from learning to swim, and the grant money can alleviate that concern for cash-strapped families.

"They don't realize there are financially-assisted opportunities. They think it's a high price or just a sport a kid can play but they don't realize it's a life-saving skill. It's not a sport," Birchard told FOX4 News.

Student from the church group say they're overcoming their fears, since they understand the importance of learning to tread water.

"They'll be like, 'Oh no, I'm not getting in that water'," Amaya Barnes, an eighth-grade student from Lee's Summit, told FOX4 News. "They've never been to a pool, and nobody's ever taught them to swim and this place gives them an opportunity."

Instructors here say it works. Birchard confirmed she's seen a number of African-American kids take this swim course and turn out to be proficient swimmers. Thanks to the grant money the Y has received, many of them are getting the experience it takes to save lives.

Kansas City, Kansas has only one public pool for a city of approximately 150,000 residents. That's the Parkwood Pool, which sits near 9th and Quindaro. The YMCA of Greater Kansas City offers year-round swim courses at all 13 of its metro locations. Leaders with the Y say programs are available to help offset the costs for some programming.