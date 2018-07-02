UPDATE: Missing Olathe man found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police said the missing man has been located and is safe.

Original story:

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Olathe man who has a medical condition that has his family concerned for his safety.

Reid Mueller was last seen leaving his home near 138th and Sycamore on foot around 12:15 p.m. Monday. He was wearing grey shorts, blue shoes and a grey or white t-shirt with “Beat Yesterday” on it.

Olathe police said the man’s family is worried that, because of a serious medical condition, Mueller might be confused or lost.

Police say he might be somewhere on the Johnson County walking trail system.

If you see Mueller or have any information, please call 911 or Olathe police at 913-971-6950.