Tips for protecting your pets during fireworks on Independence Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Who doesn’t love the fireworks on Fourth of July? Chances are the answer is probably your pets.

"The day after July 4th, July 5th, is our biggest intake day. We bring in stray animals that have gotten away from the fireworks by big numbers," Great Plains SPCA President Nate Meador said.

At KC Pet Project, so many pets are expected to be wandering the streets the morning after the holiday that they're holding an adoption sale they call "Red White and Woof." They will be open until 5 p.m. July 4th, adopting animals for $35.

So what can pet owners do to keep their furry friends safe?

Make sure your animal is micro-chipped so you can track it down easier if it gets lost. Take your dog to a dog park so he or she can get plenty of exercise and use up all that energy before the fireworks start. Bring them inside away from the booms.

"If they are scared of fireworks, move them into an interior room of the home, maybe leave some white noise on like a radio or a TV in a nice, calm, dark environment, so it's a little less stressful for them on this Fourth of July," Tori Fugate of KC Pet Project said.