KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot early Monday while driving along a popular stretch of Kansas City highway, police said.

Captain Lionel Colon with the Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 the woman was driving south on I-35 around 3 a.m. and was about to exit at 12th Street when a bullet hit her in the right arm.

The woman was not seriously injured.

She told police she did not know the suspect.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.