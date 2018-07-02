Your guide to the best Fourth of July events in Kansas City

Celebration for Independence Day in Kansas City is always a blast. And the time to celebrate is here. There are a number of family-friendly events for the Fourth of July. FOX4 has you covered with all the details you need to celebrate this holiday in style.

Second Annual 18th & Vine Fourth of July Celebration. Enjoy free music and fireworks with the Jazz District. This event will be hosted by Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II.

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

7:00pm-10:00pm

Location: The Great Lawn, 1600 Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, Missouri

Gorman Pool Opening: Ribbon Cutting and First Splash. Join neighbors for a celebration and opening of the Northland’s newest outdoor pool. FREE ADMISSION ON JULY 4TH.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

11:00am-5:00pm

Location: Gorman Pool, 1101 NE 47th Street, Kansas City, Missouri (former Vivian Road YMCA)

KC Riverfest 2018. Kansas City’s most popular firework show. Two stages of music, family-friendly activities, and tons of vendors. Tickets are starting at $5.00 and can be purchased at http://kcriverfest.com/.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

4:00pm-10:00pm

Location: Berkley Riverfront Park, 1298 Riverfront Drive, Kansas City, Missouri.

Red, White & Zoo. Visit the Kansas City Zoo for a family adventure. All active and retired military personnel with valid ID receive FREE admission. Families will receive $1.00 off regular admission.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018

8:00am-4:00pm

Located: Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Olathe Red, White & Blue. Enjoy a FREE firework show from your Olathe community.

Wednesday, July 4, 218

Starts approx. at 9:45pm

Located: College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Parkway

Leawood City Park 4th of July Celebration. Annual 4th of July tradition brings the community together. There be a variety of new and traditional family activities. This is a CASH ONLY event.

Starting at 10:00am-10:00pm

Located: 10601 Lee Boulevard, Leawood, Kansas