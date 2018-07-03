Contractor who allegedly shot 2 coworkers booked in Johnson County jail for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A contractor who allegedly shot two co-workers, killing one of them, has been booked into the Johnson County jail for premeditated first-degree murder.

Police said Anthony Grable, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot two other contractors working on Sunrise Point Elementary School’s playground. Grable was also working for the same contractor.

The 32-year-old alleged shooter has not been formally charged, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said there was an argument about tools prior to the shooting.

The two victims were both taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, whose name has not yet been released, later died. The second victim remains in critical condition, police say.

Police said Grable allegedly attempted to carjack someone at a car wash after the shooting but was unsuccessful. A few blocks away, he stole a black Denali from someone and drove away.

Overland Park police said they believe after the carjacking, Grable drove to the home of the man who owned the stolen vehicle. That home was not far from the scene of the shooting.

Police brought the carjacking victim to his home, and he noticed one of his dogs was outside. He said the doors were locked and his dogs were inside when he left -- that’s how police determined the suspect was inside.

After a standoff, police arrested the 32-year-old suspect when he surrendered. While transporting him to jail, Lacy said Grable attempted to escape custody near West 127th and Antioch, but he was detained and booked.

The four active scenes where police were present included:

157th and Roe: Sunrise Point Elementary School where the shooting took place.

Sunrise Point Elementary School where the shooting took place. 151st and Metcalf: The suspect attempted to carjack someone at a car wash, but the suspect was unsuccessful.

The suspect attempted to carjack someone at a car wash, but the suspect was unsuccessful. 148th and Metcalf: The suspect took a black Denali from someone and drove away.

The suspect took a black Denali from someone and drove away. 160th and Rosewood: The suspect drove to the home of the man who owned the Denali.

There were no kids on or around the school's property when the shooting happened. The individual who was carjacked was not injured, but police say he was understandably shaken up.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video