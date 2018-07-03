Dog who played Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials dies

APOPKA, Fla. — One of the dogs who portrayed Duke, the talking pooch in Bush’s Baked Beans commercials, has sadly died.

The pooch, whose real name was Sam, was suffering from an aggressive form of cancer and had to be euthanized on June 27, according to a friend of dog’s owner.

In Bush’s Baked Beans commercials, the wise-cracking Duke was constantly trying to sell the secret recipe. The company said Sam was one of several dogs to portray Duke.

“While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads,” the company said in a statement.