Police: Man shot two people at Lawrence home, then crashed into officer leaving the scene

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Two people have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Lawrence, Kan., Monday night.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a home along West 25th Street where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Shortly after police arrived an officer in the area spotted the suspect leaving the house in a green SUV.

The officer tried to pull over the suspect over near 21st and Louisiana, but the suspect crashed his car into the squad car then ran off.

The officer fired shots at the suspect, but the suspect still managed to get away. Shortly after police found the suspect near West 22nd Street and Ohio and arrested him.

The officer and suspect were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working the officer-involved shooting portion of this case.

Lawrence police are investigating the double shooting on West 25th Street. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to that shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information related to either instances to call the KBI at (785)-296-8283 or the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509.