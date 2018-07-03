Holiday revelers pack KC’s historic Jazz District for pre-Fourth of July party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of good food, free music that kept kids kicking up their heels and a spectacular fireworks show: It all added up to a festive, pre-Fourth of July event Tuesday night that attracted about 2,500 people to Kansas City’s historic Jazz District.

”It’s our first time and we are just having a good time," Ken Johnson said.

”It’s just a special time when we come together and celebrate our freedom, our country and at the same time enjoy our families,” Hosea Johnson said.

Happy moms, dads, and plent of little ones turned out for the second annual 18th and Vine Pre-Fourth of July Celebration. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and a team of supporters hosted the event.

”18th and Vine must be remembered as one of Kansas City’s top entertainment districts. So many famous people including Walt Disney loved to spend time here. We just wanted families to come together for one night, enjoy themselves and celebrate this wonderful time,” Cleaver said.

From delicious funnel cakes topped with strawberries and a lot of powdered sugar to fried Oreo cookies, the pre-holiday revelers just couldn’t get enough of the sweet treats, barbecue, brats and more.

”Man, you bet the food is one of the best attractions about this event. After a hard day a work, I came down here with my family and friends, and we had a wonderful time,” Johnny Harris said.