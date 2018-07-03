× KCK police investigating homicide after one man killed near 1st and Richmond

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are working a homicide Tuesday night near First and Richmond in KCK, officials say.

KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler tweeted about the investigation at about 10 p.m.

Police on scene said they were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside a car. They have a suspect in custody, police told FOX4.

Further details about what happened were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is released.

Officers working a homicide at 1st & Richmond. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 4, 2018