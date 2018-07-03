Neighbors watch in fear as police comb Overland Park neighborhood for shooting suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- People living in one upscale Johnson County neighborhood got a shock they didn't anticipate Tuesday morning.

Police worked streets inside the Wilderness neighborhood, which sits off 159th and Roe, all morning Tuesday before arresting a man accused of shooting two men and carjacking another person.

Neighbors are still buzzing about the morning scare they received.

Neighbors in that area of Overland Park, which isn't far from Blue Valley Middle School, said they're not accustomed to seeing that kind of police presence. Dozens of officers were called in to help with the search.

Their avenues were flooded with police Tuesday, as Overland Park police actively searched for the suspect, accused shooting two people outside Sunrise Elementary School. Police say one of those people died at a nearby hospital.

The suspect was on the loose for several hours before officers with guns drawn arrested him outside a home on 160th Street.

"A girlfriend called me screaming, saying, 'Lock the doors! Lock the doors!" Linda Crawford told FOX4.

Crawford said she and her family have lived in the neighborhood for close to 20 years. She and her sons were surprised to see neighborhood streets blocked by police as the search unfolded.

"What was also scary is seeing all the activity that was going on. There were still cars coming and going. I just wanted to come out here and wave my arms, and say, 'Go home! Get in your cars. There's an active shooter,'" Crawford said.

Across the street, Kelly Hoopes and her family live about a block from the home where the suspect was arrested. One neighbor told FOX4 he watched as police made two visits to that home.

"It's unexpected, I would say," Hoopes said. "It's scary and concerning, but the Overland Park Police did a fabulous job, and we really appreciate them keeping us safe. I have three teenaged boys. I felt like they were safe the entire time."

"I drove around my neighborhood trying to get back to my house. I didn't know if I'd get back to my house or not," Mason Behrens said. "I have an appointment later today, and I need to get back to my house, and I don't know what to do."

Two schools in the Blue Valley School District sit near the shooting scene. Kaci Brutto, a spokesperson with the district, said no students or staff were at either building on Tuesday.