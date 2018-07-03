Police: Man in custody after shooting two co-workers, carjacking man then driving to his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police in Overland Park are canvassing four locations connected to a shooting that critically injured two people working at a Blue Valley elementary school Tuesday morning, and a man is in custody.

Police began responding to the scenes around 9:20 a.m.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department, tweeted at 10:47 a.m. that they had located the suspect vehicle, but they are still looking for the suspect. By 11:57 a.m., police said they had taken the suspect into custody.

Police say they believe after the carjacking the suspect drove to the home of the man who owned the vehicle he stole. This is not far from the scene of the shooting. That is where police arrested the suspect.

Lacy said the two people who were injured were contractors working on the school's playground and the man who shot them was also working for the same contractor. The two who were injured are now being treated at an area hospital.

The four active scenes where police are present are:

157th and Roe: Sunrise Point Elementary School where the shooting took place.

Sunrise Point Elementary School where the shooting took place. 151st and Metcalf: The suspect attempted to carjack someone at a car wash, but the suspect was unsuccessful.

The suspect attempted to carjack someone at a car wash, but the suspect was unsuccessful. 148th and Metcalf: The suspect took a black Denali from someone and drove away.

The suspect took a black Denali from someone and drove away. 160th and Rosewood: The suspect drove to the home of the man who owned the Denali.

Officer Lacy said there was an argument prior to the shooting, but it is unclear at this time what that argument was about.

There were no kids on or around the school's property when the shooting happened. The individual who was carjacked was not injured, but police say he was understandably shaken up.

Images from 157th and Roe:

Images from 151st and Metcalf:

Images from 148th and Metcalf:

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video