WATCH: Royals introduce 1st round draft pick, righty pitcher Brady Singer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals introduced their 1st round draft pick, pitcher Brady Singer at a news conference on Tuesday.

Watch the news conference in the player above.

The Royals released a statement on Tuesday with a lengthy rundown of Singer’s accomplishments.

Singer, 21, was named the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy recipient (top player in college baseball) as well as Baseball America College Player of the Year this season, going 12-3 with a 2.55 ERA (32 ER in 113.0 IP) with 114 strikeouts during his junior season at the University of Florida.

The righty was also one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award and was named Southeastern Conference (SEC) Pitcher of the Year. He recorded 7.0 innings or more in 11 of his 17 starts, including his first career shutout on May 4 at Texas A&M.

Singer completed his college career with a 23-10 record, a 3.22 ERA (101 ER in 282.2 IP) and 281 strikeouts.

He was also named All-SEC Second Team, College World Series All-Tournament Team and SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2017, helping the Gators win their first National Championship in baseball. He was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (56th overall) of the 2015 Draft out of Eustis High School (Fla.), but did not sign.