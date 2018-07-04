Investigators say fireworks to blame in KCK house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An Independence Day celebration turned destructive, now a metro family is trying to pick up the pieces. Firefighters in KCK say fireworks are to blame for damaging a home near North 83rd and Ella.

FOX4 spoke with a neighbor who said he saw an area of the home engulfed in flames headed back to the neighborhood form the store. From a distance, he was concerned it was his house.

An emergency restoration company for fire, water, and storm damage was boarding up the home Wednesday morning. A spokesman for 1-800 BOARD UP says workers found fireworks debris all over the floor and area where the fire happened.

The fire displaced a couple and their children, FOX4 is told they do have insurance, and are staying with family members. The neighbors say they saw and heard the family playing with fireworks days leading up to this fire.

"I don`t buy fireworks, but I know this is going to happen. A couple years ago, one of my cousins was playing with fireworks, and one of my cousins got hurt, he burned one of his arms, so I worry about my kids getting burned, so I don`t buy fireworks. But this time it happened to a house," one neighbor said.

The restoration company said the house is not a total loss.