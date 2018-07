× Kansas City police issue advisory for missing woman possibly in distress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who may be in distress. Sholanda S. Nicholson, 36, was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 39th and Monroe.

She drove away in her 2011 Kia Sorento SUV. Police say she’s 5’4″ and weighs about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen her or know where she is, contact KCPD Missing Persons at (816) 234-5136.