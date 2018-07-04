Neighbors of victim in Overland Park shooting devastated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park Police identified the two men shot yesterday at an elementary school.

Todd Davis died from his injuries. Efren Gomez is in critical condition.

They were all contractors installing playground equipment at Sunrise Point Elementary School, when police say a fight broke out over tools. The suspect and their co-worker, Anthony Grable, is in the Johnson County Jail.

"Why take somebody's life for nothing?," Charlie Komm, Todd Davis's neighbor.

Police say after the shooting, Anthony Grable drove off, carjacking a man at a carwash at 151st and Metcalf.

He abandoned that cat - and then carjacked another man. The suspect drove the stolen Denali back to the victim's house and went inside. Police realized the suspect was there when they brought the victim home, and noticed one of his dogs was outside.

It's a scenario police described as weird. The loss of Todd Davis, leaves neighbors and friends in mourning.

"I'm devastated," Komm said. "Really devastated. Because I thought, why would anyone want to do something to a nice person like that?"

Charli Komm and Kortney Hadrick live across the street from Davis. They say he was a doting father to three children.

"When I heard what happened yesterday I felt shock," Kortney Hadrick said. "I just felt like, I don't know what to to do. I just pray for the kids and the family."

Davis's neighbors say he was a friendly man who always took time to say hello and chat.

They say he was busy and hardworking and kept time with his children at the forefront,