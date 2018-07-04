Overland Park police identify contractors shot at elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As an alleged shooter awaits his first court date, Overland Park police identified two men shot at Sunrise Point Elementary school. Todd Eugene Davis, 48, was shot and killed. Police say Efren Joaquin Gomez, 54, is still in critical condition.

Police said Anthony Grable, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot his co-workers while they were working on the school’s playground on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old alleged shooter has not been formally charged, but is in jail and is due in a Johnson County courtroom on Thursday afternoon.

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said there was an argument about tools prior to the shooting.

The two victims were both taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Davis died on Tuesday.

Police said Grable allegedly attempted to carjack someone at a car wash after the shooting but was unsuccessful. A few blocks away, he stole a black Denali from someone and drove away.

Overland Park police said they believe after the carjacking, Grable drove to the home of the man who owned the stolen vehicle. That home was not far from the scene of the shooting.

Police brought the carjacking victim to his home, and he noticed one of his dogs was outside. He said the doors were locked and his dogs were inside when he left -- that’s how police determined the suspect was inside.

After a standoff, police arrested the 32-year-old suspect when he surrendered. While transporting him to jail, Lacy said Grable attempted to escape custody near West 127th and Antioch, but he was detained and booked.