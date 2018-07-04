Recipes: Q39’s marinated & grilled ribeye, bacon wrapped shrimp and planet’s best wings

Marinated and grilled ribeye
14-16 oz rib eye steak (certified angus Beef)
Marinate for 1 each 14/16oz
1 TBS Olive oil
1 clove garlic Chopped fine
1 TBS Worcestershire sauce
1Tbs Balsamic Vinegar
1 TBS soy Sauce
1 TSP Dijon Mustard
1 TSP Q39 steak seasoning
Instructions
-Marinate steak for 12 hrs in plastic sealable bag
- Drain Marinade and season with Q39 steak seasoning
- Spray Grill and steak with NON-stick spray
- Place steak on grill and make grill marks
- Turn steak and continue marking steak
- When reaches desired temperature place on baker’s rack to cool for two to three minutes
- Place on plate with favorite sides and enjoy
Grilled fresh herb potato Fries
6 Yukon Gold potatoes
Place in pot with cold water, Bring to simmer for 10-12 minutes until cooked but firm
Cut into 4 or 6 depending on size of potato
6 Tbs Olive oil
6 ea. Clove of garlic finely Chopped
2 tsp Chopped Thyme
2 TBS chives
¼ tsp chili flakes
2 tsp Q39 steak seasoning
Instructions
-Toss Blanched potatoes with ½ marinate
-Grill until hot with char marks
-Remove from grill and toss with remaining marinate
-Serve with Steak
Best chicken wings on the planet
with chipotle BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings
18 ea chicken wings
Cut wing tip off and separate the wing from drumette
Marinate:
1 cup salad oil
¼ cup white vinaigrette
1.5 tsp Granulated Garlic
1.5 tsp onion powder
½ tsp white pepper
½ tsp cane sugar
1 tablespoon salt
Mix well and Hold
Q 39 Chicken Wing Rub
Sauce:
1 ½ cup classic BBQ sauce
1 Tablespoon chipotle puree
1 TBS chopped fresh cilantro
1.5 tsp cider vinegar
Mix and hold until needed
Procedure
- Toss trimmed chicken wings in marinate, cover and place in refrigerator overnight 12-20 hrs
- Drain marinate well in colander but don’t dry off
- Lightly sprinkle rub on wings and let sit while you start you fire
- Smoke wings on indirect heat with cherry wood at 225 degrees
- Turn wing after ½ hr and continue cooking
- After one hour lightly coat wings with BBQ sauce ( should be 160 degrees)
- Place in disposable pan to hold the amount of chicken wings one layer and wrap tight with foil
- Cook until wings reach 185-190 degrees ( aprox. ½ hrs)
- Start a charcoal grill or gas grill and heat until coals turn white
- Spray grate with nonstick spray
- Finish the chicken wings by grilling them directly over charcoal and basting with sauce
- Place on a tray and eat away
Bacon wrapped Shrimp
4 ea 16-20 shrimp wrapped in bacon
2 slices thin bacon
1 oz Jalapeno- cilantro slaw
½ oz chipotle mayo
Roll ½ slice of bacon around shrimp and hold for service
Season with steak seasoning and grill on oak grill to medium
On rectangle plate place cilantro slaw in 4 small piles
Place shrimp one per pile
Drizzle chipotle mayo over shrimp
Serve
Jalapeño Cilantro slaw
½ea. Red onion Julienne
1 ea. red onion
1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin
4 cups sliced cabbage
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Mix cabbage mixture
Lime Dressing
2 TBS lime
1 TBS salad oil
To taste Q39 Steak seasoning
Mix together to make vinaigrette
Add lime dressing and season with steak seasoning
Chipotle Mayo
1 cup 1qt Mayo
2 tbs ½ cup Minced red onions
1 Tbs ¼ cup honey
1 ea. 4ea. Fresh lime squeezed
2 tbs 1 can Chipotle peppers without seeds
¼ tsp 1tsp Salt
Puree all ingredients except for mayo, than fold in mayo and re season to taste. Place in squeeze bottle and reserve for service.