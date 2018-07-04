Recipes: Q39’s marinated & grilled ribeye, bacon wrapped shrimp and planet’s best wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marinated and grilled ribeye

14-16 oz rib eye steak (certified angus Beef)

Marinate for 1 each 14/16oz

1 TBS Olive oil

1 clove garlic Chopped fine

1 TBS Worcestershire sauce

1Tbs Balsamic Vinegar

1 TBS soy Sauce

1 TSP Dijon Mustard

1 TSP Q39 steak seasoning

Instructions

-Marinate steak for 12 hrs in plastic sealable bag

- Drain Marinade and season with Q39 steak seasoning

- Spray Grill and steak with NON-stick spray

- Place steak on grill and make grill marks

- Turn steak and continue marking steak

- When reaches desired temperature place on baker’s rack to cool for two to three minutes

- Place on plate with favorite sides and enjoy

Grilled fresh herb potato Fries

6 Yukon Gold potatoes

Place in pot with cold water, Bring to simmer for 10-12 minutes until cooked but firm

Cut into 4 or 6 depending on size of potato

6 Tbs Olive oil

6 ea. Clove of garlic finely Chopped

2 tsp Chopped Thyme

2 TBS chives

¼ tsp chili flakes

2 tsp Q39 steak seasoning

Instructions

-Toss Blanched potatoes with ½ marinate

-Grill until hot with char marks

-Remove from grill and toss with remaining marinate

-Serve with Steak

Best chicken wings on the planet

with chipotle BBQ sauce

Chicken Wings

18 ea chicken wings

Cut wing tip off and separate the wing from drumette

Marinate:

1 cup salad oil

¼ cup white vinaigrette

1.5 tsp Granulated Garlic

1.5 tsp onion powder

½ tsp white pepper

½ tsp cane sugar

1 tablespoon salt

Mix well and Hold

Q 39 Chicken Wing Rub

Sauce:

1 ½ cup classic BBQ sauce

1 Tablespoon chipotle puree

1 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

1.5 tsp cider vinegar

Mix and hold until needed

Procedure

Toss trimmed chicken wings in marinate, cover and place in refrigerator overnight 12-20 hrs Drain marinate well in colander but don’t dry off Lightly sprinkle rub on wings and let sit while you start you fire Smoke wings on indirect heat with cherry wood at 225 degrees Turn wing after ½ hr and continue cooking After one hour lightly coat wings with BBQ sauce ( should be 160 degrees) Place in disposable pan to hold the amount of chicken wings one layer and wrap tight with foil Cook until wings reach 185-190 degrees ( aprox. ½ hrs) Start a charcoal grill or gas grill and heat until coals turn white Spray grate with nonstick spray Finish the chicken wings by grilling them directly over charcoal and basting with sauce Place on a tray and eat away

Bacon wrapped Shrimp

4 ea 16-20 shrimp wrapped in bacon

2 slices thin bacon

1 oz Jalapeno- cilantro slaw

½ oz chipotle mayo

Roll ½ slice of bacon around shrimp and hold for service

Season with steak seasoning and grill on oak grill to medium

On rectangle plate place cilantro slaw in 4 small piles

Place shrimp one per pile

Drizzle chipotle mayo over shrimp

Serve

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

½ea. Red onion Julienne

1 ea. red onion

1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin

4 cups sliced cabbage

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Mix cabbage mixture

Lime Dressing

2 TBS lime

1 TBS salad oil

To taste Q39 Steak seasoning

Mix together to make vinaigrette

Add lime dressing and season with steak seasoning

Chipotle Mayo

1 cup 1qt Mayo

2 tbs ½ cup Minced red onions

1 Tbs ¼ cup honey

1 ea. 4ea. Fresh lime squeezed

2 tbs 1 can Chipotle peppers without seeds

¼ tsp 1tsp Salt

Puree all ingredients except for mayo, than fold in mayo and re season to taste. Place in squeeze bottle and reserve for service.