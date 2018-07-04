Three overnight crashes, two involving motorcycles, claim three lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a deadly start to the Fourth of July holiday where three people died in three separate crashes. Two of the crashes involved motorcycles.

FOX4's Kathy Quinn reported Wednesday morning from the area of 151st Street and Gardner West Road in Johnson County, Kan., where investigators say a single-vehicle crash killed one person and hospitalized another. That driver was headed eastbound on 151st when they left the roadway and crashed. It's currently unknown whether the passenger or driver died, they haven't been identified yet.

That crash happened at about 1:30 a.m., around the same time an accident investigative unit was trying to figure out what caused a motorcycle to crash near 104th and Holmes in Kansas City, Mo. Investigators tell FOX4 that the motorcycle rider hit a curb while headed east on 104th, lost control and hit a tree. He died at the scene. A friend who happened to be nearby found him, his family was also on-scene soon after. He was wearing a helmet, the crash is still under investigation.

Another crash involving a motorcycle happened just after midnight near downtown Kansas City off Interstate 35 near the 12th Street exit. A male driver and female passenger were headed south on I-35 and exited onto 12th Street, ran a red light, hit a curb and went airborne, striking a fence. A 29-year-old Blue Springs man died at the scene, the female passenger is hospitalized with critical injuries.