Two children under the age of 5 found dead near Kearney

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Two children under the age of five have been found dead near 92 Highway and Cameron Road, just east of Kearney, Mo.

The report came in shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arriving at the scene reportedly found the two children dead -- a boy and a girl, both under the age of five.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Police said the children are believed to be siblings. The mother was with the children and ran across the street to the neighbors' house to call police, investigators said. The neighbor declined to comment to FOX4.

Foul play is not suspected at this point. The cause of death has not been released.

No firearms nor water were involved in the children's deaths. The children were reportedly found outside.

Police told FOX4 no adults were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

