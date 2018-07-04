Police reach protester on the Statue of Liberty

A woman who had climbed up to the robes of the Statue of Liberty in a protest over the separation of migrant families on the border was taken into custody after a standoff with police on the Fourth of July.

Authorities had tried to talk the woman down but she refused to leave. For nearly two hours, she crossed the base of the statue, at times sitting in the folds of the statue’s dress and under Lady Liberty’s sandal. Finally, officers with ropes and climbing gear reached her. They put a harness and ropes on her in preparation for bringing her down.

The woman is affiliated with Rise and Resist, Martin Joseph Quinn, an organizer for the group, told CNN. But Quinn added her climb was not part of the planned protest today. “She climbed without our knowledge. It was not part of our action. We are deeply concerned for her safety,” Quinn said.

At one point, the woman walked back and forth under Lady Liberty’s sandal and then sat down and appeared to unfurl a small flag or banner. The other protesters, also with Rise and Resist, held a banner over the railing at the base of the statue.

Liberty Island had been evacuated while they attempt to get her down, according to Jerry Willis with the National Park Service.