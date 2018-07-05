2 people seriously injured after car catches fire, likely caused by fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police are investigating a car fire they say could have started because of fireworks.

It happened on Independence Day around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of 55th and Prospect.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business caught the fire in action. See the footage in the video player above.

It shows a smoking car on fire, barreling into the intersection. The car slows to a stop, then rolls back to where it caught fire and bangs into a pole.

Kansas City police said it all started when a man got into an argument with two people inside the car. The two people inside threw something at him, and it exploded in a gutter near the man. Police said they're still investigating but called it an explosion consistent with fireworks.

Then, the two people threw another object at the man. This time, it exploded. Seconds later, the car exploded and threw the two people inside into the street.

According to KC police, someone came and picked them up and brought them to a nearby hospital. They were both seriously injured and have large burns. The person they're accused of throwing things at wasn't injured.

So far, police have not made any arrests, and no one has been charged.