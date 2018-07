KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large apartment fire has left 10 people displaced from their homes Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The blaze began at Devling Place Apartments near Cleveland Avenue and Parvin Road in Kansas City.

No one was injured, but five adults and five children were displaced from two units that had significant damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, but crews are investigating.

