Family thankful for support as they mourn dad killed in Overland Park shooting

OLATHE, Kan. -- The man accused of shooting two co-workers outside an Overland Park elementary school appeared in court Thursday. Anthony Grable, 32, is accused in the Tuesday shooting that killed one, and left another clinging to life.

Todd Davis, the victim who died, was a doting dad of three.

"He was an amazing father," said Tanner, Davis' oldest child.

Todd's children are trying to keep some sense of privacy, and did not want to be fully identified. They are leaning on each other to get through, after their dad was shot and killed.

"As of right now, it’s us staying together, helping each other through it. Being there constantly. Making sure no one is alone to grieve alone. And we will move forward as he would want and spend time with each other," Tanner said.

Tanner says his dad worked for SynLawn about a year. But his favorite job, was being a parent.

"He’d be fine sitting on the back porch just watching us play in the back yard, nothing more, nothing less. Super simple. He just wanted to be with us, be present with us. And to make memories and spend time with us," said Tanner.

Investigators say Todd Davis and Efren Gomez were shot while working on the playground outside Sunrise Point Elementary in Overland Park. Another co-worker, Anthony Grable, allegedly argued with the two men over tools and then shot them both.

Davis died at the hospital. Gomez is still fighting for his life.

"I can’t fathom that this would happen, especially at work… by a co-worker," said Tanner and his mom, Tabitha.

Davis' family got emotional watching Anthony Grable make his first appearance in Johnson County court Thursday.

Grable is now charged with murder, attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and robbery charges in connection to two carjackings that happened after the shootings.

But as they grieve, the family is thankful for the community's prayers and support.

"It is absolutely overwhelming to see the community behind us, the people that have loved him, that love us. We don’t expect anything but what has already been given and what people may plan to give is such a blessing and truly, truly thankful for it," Tanner said.

Anthony Grable is being held on a $1 million bond and is due back in court next week.

As for the victims, Todd Davis' funeral is planned for Tuesday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Efren Gomez is still in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.